Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off polo, shorts, shoes, more

- Jun. 9th 2020 12:02 pm ET

0

Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Event takes 30% off favorites for him. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Slim Fit Feeder Stripe Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $90. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe, this polo is very versatile. You can easily dress it up or down with shorts, khakis, and jeans alike. It also has a stretch material for added comfort and comes in multiple color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Brooks Brothers below the jump.

Another standout from this sale is the Supima Cotton T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $35. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $50. It’s also nice to layer and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Our top picks for men include:

