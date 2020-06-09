Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller for $69 shipped. While not the deepest deal at $6 off, this is the first and only price drop we have tracked since the extremely popular Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gear dropped last week. It is also the same Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller found in the nearly impossible-to-find Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox bundle — the very last limited edition Xbox One X that will go into production. More details below.

You can learn more about the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller and the amazing LE console in our launch coverage. Regularly $75 at Amazon, GameStop, and elsewhere, this is a great opportunity to score some of the last Xbox One-era themed gear at a discount. Along with all of the usual Xbox One wireless controller features, this model sports a design based on the Keanu Reeves character from the game known as Johnny Silverhand. According to developer CD Projekt Red, it features a “half natural, half cyber-enhancement chrome design.”

Cyberpunk 2077 — one of the most anticipated games in recent memory alongside The Last of Us II and Ghost of Tsushima — is still set for release on September 17. Pre-orders are now live and listed at $10 off via Amazon.

Swing by today’s roundup for all of the best PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch game deals and don’t forget to give the SteelSeries x Cyberpunk 2077 headsets and accessories a closer look as well.

More on the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller :

Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

The rugged design is based on cult Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand

Custom button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app

Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10

