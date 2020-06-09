Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller for $69 shipped. While not the deepest deal at $6 off, this is the first and only price drop we have tracked since the extremely popular Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gear dropped last week. It is also the same Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller found in the nearly impossible-to-find Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox bundle — the very last limited edition Xbox One X that will go into production. More details below.
You can learn more about the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller and the amazing LE console in our launch coverage. Regularly $75 at Amazon, GameStop, and elsewhere, this is a great opportunity to score some of the last Xbox One-era themed gear at a discount. Along with all of the usual Xbox One wireless controller features, this model sports a design based on the Keanu Reeves character from the game known as Johnny Silverhand. According to developer CD Projekt Red, it features a “half natural, half cyber-enhancement chrome design.”
Cyberpunk 2077 — one of the most anticipated games in recent memory alongside The Last of Us II and Ghost of Tsushima — is still set for release on September 17. Pre-orders are now live and listed at $10 off via Amazon.
More on the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller:
- Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition
- The rugged design is based on cult Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand
- Custom button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app
- Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices
- Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10
