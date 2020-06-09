It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The Pocket Earth PRO offline maps app is still free and we we now have a deep deal available on NordVPN service. But we are now ready to dig in to all of today’s best price drops from Apple’s App Stores. Wide-ranging RPGs, casual puzzlers, music production apps, and more all grace today’s lineup. Highlights include Divinity: Original Sin 2, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, Card Crusade, Marvin The Cube, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duplicate Contacts Remover+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Crusade: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marvin The Cube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvolverFX AUv3 Audio Plugin: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MultiTrack Recorder Plugin: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, FIFA 20 from $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Earth PRO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Color by number: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Divinity: Original Sin 2:

Having won over 160 awards and nominations including a BAFTA, Divinity: Original Sin 2 finally comes to Mac. Form a party and experience true branching gameplay with a story unique to each player, in a world filled with evil and abandoned by the gods. Your choices matter, so choose wisely, and know that only one of you can become the new Divine!

