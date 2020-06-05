Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch has an always-on screen at a new low of $270

eBuyNow eCommerce fulfilled by Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped in three styles. Also available at B&H. Having originally fetched $349, it just received a permanent price cut to $299 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 and marking a new all-time low. The refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and comes complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Bring Wear OS to your wrist for even less with the TicWatch E Smartwatch at $80 instead. Here you’ll enjoy a similar design centered around a circular display, but without always-on functionality and other high-end features. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

We’re also still seeing Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch Active2 on sale for new all-time lows starting at $230. And to complete the Android experience, Google Pixel 3a/XL has retuned to Amazon lows from $279.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse, you can use the always-on 1.2″ AMOLED display to interact with your favorite apps, or you can use your voice to interact with Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

