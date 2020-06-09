Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, FIFA 20 from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Originally $60, like it still fetches on the Nintendo eShop, it has more regularly been in the $20 range at Amazon where it is now within $1 of the all-time low. You can now wage war and make peace across the globe on your Switch. This version of the game comes with a series of DLC content updates including the Vikings, Poland, Australia, and Persia/Macedon scenario packs. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including FIFA 20, Battlefield 4, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Forza Horizon 4, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, and much more. We also have a series of digital PlayStation and Xbox deals available as well as deep deals on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate below.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $33 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
Today’s best game deals:
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Battlefield 4 Premium $10 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider Pre-Owned Xbox Game Bundle $22 (Reg. $35)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $35 (Reg. $40)
- Using code MRTLKMBT at checkout
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus free 30-day HBO Max trial
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $40 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Sunset Overdrive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 via PSN
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale up to 75% off…
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
