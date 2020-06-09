Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, FIFA 20 from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Originally $60, like it still fetches on the Nintendo eShop, it has more regularly been in the $20 range at Amazon where it is now within $1 of the all-time low. You can now wage war and make peace across the globe on your Switch. This version of the game comes with a series of DLC content updates including the Vikings, Poland, Australia, and Persia/Macedon scenario packs. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including FIFA 20, Battlefield 4, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Forza Horizon 4, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, and much more. We also have a series of digital PlayStation and Xbox deals available as well as deep deals on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate below.

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

