PowerA’s Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch Controllers are now $30 (Save $20)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Pokémon Controller for Switch at $29.99 shipped. Both the Sword and Shield styles are available at this price. Also at Best Buy. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and marks a new all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller features your choice of Pokémon-inspired designs decked out with insignias of the Galar starters from the latest games. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, it features motion controls, re-mappable buttons, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a traditional Switch gamepad, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’d rather bring Pokémon stylings to your Switch in another, more affordable way, PDP’s Deluxe Travel Case will only run you $20. It features a twill fabric design and sports some Pikachu iconography to complete the look. Inside there’s room for the console alongside games and accessories. Plus, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those hoping to get their retro game on instead can still save upwards of 25% on 8Bitdo Bluetooth Gamepads. Right now we’re seeing two different controllers on sale starting at $30.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch controller features:

Set up a personalized Nintendo Switch system with this PowerA Pokemon Sword enhanced wireless controller. Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides seamless wireless pairing with your console for fluid gaming, and two mappable buttons provide quick access to custom functions. This officially licensed PowerA Pokemon Sword enhanced wireless controller has an ergonomic design for comfortable use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

