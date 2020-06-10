Amazon 1-day water bottle and food jar sale up to 27% off with deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Simple Modern (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 27% off its water bottles and tumblers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout offer, among the many, is the Simple Modern 32-oz. Summit Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $14.69. Regularly $23, this is actually a 36% discount, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. This is a stainless steel, vacuum-insulated water bottle that can keep your beverage cold for “hours” and is “coated in a durable finish.” This model also features a leak-proof straw lid for easy sipping, best-seller status at Amazon, and a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 customers. But there are loads more options on sale to browse through below.
If it’s just a basic plastic water bottle you’re after for the gym, check out the highly-rated $9 Pogo model. But there are plenty more Simple Modern options on sale today starting from $10 in the Amazon Gold Box. You’ll find just about every different kind of water bottle and tumbler there is as well as some food jars at 25% off and wine tumblers from $10. All of which are at the lowest prices we can find.
While we are talking about water bottles for the gym and the like, we also have a series of notable workout companion deals live right now. First of all, Best Buy just launched another massive Apple sale featuring Nike+ Apple Watch models and first-party bands. We also have plenty of truly wireless earbuds on sale including today’s Gold Box Galaxy Buds offer, AirPods Pro, and even more right here.
More on the Simple Modern 32-oz. Summit Water Bottle:
- Vacuum Insulated: Simple Modern drinkware is double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage cold for hours.
- 18/8 Stainless Steel: Bottle is made from premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish.
- Leak Proof Straw Lid: Built for easy drinking on the go, the lid is leak proof when the nozzle is in the closed position. US Patent Pending.
