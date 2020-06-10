Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds + charging case now $90 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, like they currently fetch at Walmart, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. They are currently on sale for $110 at Best Buy. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, these Bluetooth truly wireless earbuds feature sound tuned by well-established audio company, AKG. You’re also looking at 6-hours of playback on a single charge plus an additional 7-hours with the included charging case. On-board Ambient Aware technology for Android users controls “how much surrounding noise” you can hear while iOS users can use Siri-based voice commands to control the headphones. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The JBL Free X True Wireless in-Ear Headphones are a great alternative at $60, but the Anker Soundcore option is on sale right now. Over in our latest Amazon Anker sale event, you’ll find the brand’s Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds down at $45. Both options carry solid ratings and make for a great low-cost solution, just don’t expect to get the Ambient Aware tech.

However, some of the higher-end truly wireless headphones are seeing some big-time discounts right now as well. Those include AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Qi charger, and Sony’s all-new Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds. Swing by our headphones deal hub for on- and over-ear options from Bose, V-MODA, and more.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds:

Power up to power on Get up to six hours of battery life with an additional seven hours from the case that doubles as a wireless charger

Premium sound Tuned by AKG, an optimized driver offers substantial bass, while a volume driver gives you a wider range of sound

Just what you want to hear Control how much surrounding noise you want with Ambient Aware. Quick Ambient Mode lets you hear traffic, flight announcements and coworkers calling out to you

Sounds good. Feels good. Galaxy Buds come in three adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes right from the box

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!