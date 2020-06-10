Bang & Olufsen is out with big news this morning as it looks to expand its high-end collection of products to more categories than ever before. The popular audio manufacturer relayed this week that it is turning its attention to gaming with the announcement of a new partnership with Xbox. While the gaming accessory community is littered with headsets, add-ons, and more, there isn’t much competition on the high-end. Bang & Olufsen is looking to slide into that gap with a new line of products in direct partnership with Microsoft and Xbox. Hit the jump for full details on everything we know so far.

Bang & Olufsen wades into new waters

This week’s news ultimately just serves as a tease of what the future may hold. But based on leaked details and other sources, we can paint an early picture of what Bang & Olufsen’s Xbox offerings may entail. B&O is expected to work within the parameters of Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox program, making its new products as close to a first-party offering as the software and hardware giant will allow.

Being a part of the Designed for Xbox program will give B&O another level of inclusion within Microsoft’s gaming community. While other brands operate using more generic specs to create headsets and the like, going through the Xbox program will allow a deeper level of integration for Bang & Olufsen’s upcoming products. That’s a logical step considering the inevitable lefty price point bound to accompany any new products from B&O’s studio.

We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with @Xbox to create a new audio proposition catered for the high-end segment within #gaming, leveraging our core capabilities of sound, design and craft. More to come on what that means soon. #Xbox #BangOlufsen — Bang & Olufsen (@BangOlufsen) June 9, 2020

Bang & Olufsen VP Christoffer Poulsen give a first glimpse of what we might be able to expect in a released statement:

“The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found this ideal partner to realise that potential.”

Next steps for B&O and Xbox

Our best guess at this point is that Bang & Olufsen will hold off on any announcements until we at least get one more preview of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The next-generation console is expected to deliver on all the features and have a price tag to match. It’s easy to see Bang & Olufsen waiting until that date and release gets closer to offer additional details on its projects. Stay turned for more to come in the second-half of 2020.

