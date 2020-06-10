Gillette’s CustomPlus Disposable Razor 4-pack is now just $2.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Gillette CustomPlus 3 Disposable Razors for $2.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to receive the rock-bottom pricing. Just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you’re not interested in regular deliveries. Regularly $7, today’s offer is more than 60% off, well under the bloated $10 Walmart listing, and the lowest total we can find. These razors feature a 3-blade setup with a lubrastrip that provides natural oils to help it gently “glide across your skin.” They also have a pivot action head and a “soft Ultragrip” handle. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

At just over $2.50, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a brand name disposable razor. Even some of the normally rock-bottom offers are sitting well above today’s 4-pack, like this Gillette Fusion ProGlide at $7 Prime shipped. Needless to say, if you’re in the market from a pack of disposables, now’s your chance.

But if the manual options won’t cut it for you, we still have up to $60 off electric Braun shavers with deals starting from $100 at Amazon.

And while we are talking personal care, if you’re having a hard time getting a prescription filled right now for your eye glasses, be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the $7 Zenni options.

Or is it a new toothbrush you’re after? Because we have deals on those too. This twin pack of battery-operated Oral-Bs is down at $5 and you can still score the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon.

More on the Gillette CustomPlus 3 Disposable Razors:

Three Gillette Comfort Blades are thin for an extraordinarily comfortable shave

Lubrastrip with natural oils helps razor blades glide across your skin

Pivoting action follows your contours for extra closeness

Soft Ultragrip handle provides great control

