Gillette’s CustomPlus Disposable Razor 4-pack is now just $2.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Gillette CustomPlus 3 Disposable Razors for $2.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to receive the rock-bottom pricing. Just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you’re not interested in regular deliveries. Regularly $7, today’s offer is more than 60% off, well under the bloated $10 Walmart listing, and the lowest total we can find. These razors feature a 3-blade setup with a lubrastrip that provides natural oils to help it gently “glide across your skin.” They also have a pivot action head and a “soft Ultragrip” handle. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.
At just over $2.50, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a brand name disposable razor. Even some of the normally rock-bottom offers are sitting well above today’s 4-pack, like this Gillette Fusion ProGlide at $7 Prime shipped. Needless to say, if you’re in the market from a pack of disposables, now’s your chance.
But if the manual options won’t cut it for you, we still have up to $60 off electric Braun shavers with deals starting from $100 at Amazon.
And while we are talking personal care, if you’re having a hard time getting a prescription filled right now for your eye glasses, be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the $7 Zenni options.
Or is it a new toothbrush you’re after? Because we have deals on those too. This twin pack of battery-operated Oral-Bs is down at $5 and you can still score the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon.
More on the Gillette CustomPlus 3 Disposable Razors:
- Three Gillette Comfort Blades are thin for an extraordinarily comfortable shave
- Lubrastrip with natural oils helps razor blades glide across your skin
- Pivoting action follows your contours for extra closeness
- Soft Ultragrip handle provides great control
