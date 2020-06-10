As someone who has gotten my reading glasses from Warby Parker by mail for years, I’m no stranger to Internet prescription glasses. But Warby requires a recent prescription and with the pandemic, I’ve not been able to get one. Also, Warby costs upwards of $100.

Enter Zenni. A few weeks ago we posted a $6.95 special deal at Zenni which is still up, that offered a bunch of not horrible frames for under $7. That’s with anti-scratch coating and UV protection. Even better, I could just enter my prescription info rather than having to upload a recent script. 10-days later, they show up in my mailbox.

I actually ordered 3 pairs…because $7…I actually got a 10% off 1st-time buyers coupon pop up which still exists. Shipping from China is free with code ZENNIFAN. Military, first responders, medical, and nurses can get an additional 15% off at checkout. Zenni’s prices are pretty nuts compared to Warby’s which are close to $100, let alone in-store prices which are in the hundreds of dollars.

Zenni Case

As you can see from the image above, the case is…minimalist. But it does come with a nice cleaning cloth and it does what it needs to do. That hinge isn’t going to last a year but…$7.

Zenni high-quality glasses

The glasses themselves are really good. While style may be subjective, the build quality is way beyond my expectations and on a similar level as Warby. Admittedly Warby has some better fashion styles but you’ll be in good shape if you use Zenni’s face shape mapping tool.

The lenses look clear and have stayed that way for a few weeks and the face fit has been great. No ear or nose pain. The hinges have stayed firm yet flexible. There’s very little to complain about in the build quality here. I didn’t order the blue light blocking option but I might next time. In fact, there are a ton of extra options that are offered throughout the checkout process.

Optometrist Prescription

The process of getting your prescription into the system is straightforward if you have a good prescription from your Optometrist. I had so much luck so I had to measure my pupillary distance using a ruler. You can do this with the linked ruler. Everything else is straight from your prescription.

Zenni Returns

You are taking a bigger risk with Zenni than a typical eyeglass store. Shipping these back to China if they don’t fit will only get you half the original purchase price or 100% store credit. Shipping not included. So basically make sure you like the frames before buying and if you don’t like the way they look, you are going to be stuck with them.

I’d say what, beyond about $6, do you have to lose here? I’m glad I took a shot. There are a ton of glasses to choose from including some higher-priced premium models, check out the whole lineup.

Zenni also sells its blue-blocking eyeglasses at Amazon starting at $27.

