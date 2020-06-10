Save $150 on Microsoft’s entry-level Surface Pro 7, now down to $599

Best Buy currently offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3/4GB/128GB for $599 shipped. Typically selling for $749, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats Amazon’s competing discount by $51, and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Microsoft’s entry-level Surface Pro 7 packs a converting 2-in-1 design centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. This model comes equipped with 128GB of onboard SSD storage, as well as 4GB of RAM. A USB-C port headlines the included I/O, but there’s also a USB-A slot, as well. Over 365 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the featured deal is Microsoft’s Type Cover for $100. Adding this accessory into the mix will surely bolster the amount of work you’ll be able to get done from Surface Pro 7, featuring a full keyboard with a magnetic design that snaps right to the computer.

Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB-C™ and USB-A ports.

