Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low

- Jun. 10th 2020 6:00 am ET

Update: Back in-stock.

Amazon offers the new Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329.98 shipped. That’s a $19 savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve seen to date, as well as the all-time low price. The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $30. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

  • The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.
  • It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.
  • With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.
  • Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

