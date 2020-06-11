Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400, like it fetches at B&H and Best Buy, today’s deal is $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a 5G handset with 128GB of storage ready for the latest standards with some serious camera technology on-board. That includes single take AI, 3D depth sensing, and 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away “that look like they were taken from 3-feet away.” Plus, an “Ultra Bright Night Mode” captures pro-quality photos and video with no flash on low light situations. Other features include a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display and compatibility with major U.S. carriers including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile, plus select prepaid carriers. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to swing by our Galaxy S20 buyer’s guide. More details below.

If you’re going to spend $1,000+ on a smartphone, you might as well drop $12 on this Spigen Liquid Air Armor case to keep it safe. This model is specifically designed for the S20 Ultra with military-grade protection and Air Cushion technology. Along with the anti-slip matte surface, it carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds as well.

But we have plenty of notable deals live on Samsung phones and Android gear. With deals starting from $450 or so, you’ll want swing by our previous roundup of Amazon Samsung Galaxy deals for a closer look at everything. Not to mention the new all-time lows we spotted on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and all of the latest Android app deals.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G:

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images from 300 feet away that look like they were taken from 3 feet away; The game-changing new 100x Space Zoom delivers unprecedented power and clarity

Ultra Bright Night Mode: Capture pro-quality content in Ultra Bright Night mode to capture dazzling, blur-free photos and vivid HRD video without flash, even in low light

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!