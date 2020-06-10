All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. On top of some solid puzzlers, we are also tracking a notable deal on KORG music gear, productivity suites, photo galleries, dungeon crawlers, hacking simulators, and more. Never download an Android app at full price unless you absolutely must, it will almost certainly go on sale at some point as part of our daily roundups. Today’s highlights include The Lonely Hacker, KORG Kaossilator for Android, Meeting Notes Taker, Best Gallery Pro, Dungeon Escape, Speedometer GPS Pro, and more. A complete collection of today’s best Android app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s best Android hardware offers are headlined by a new Amazon Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale where you’ll find deals from $450 including up to $200 off the S20+. Offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 are still live and now sit alongside this morning’s Gold Box deal on the Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds + charging case. On the wearable side of things, Fitbit’s Charge 4/SE fitness trackers dropped to new lows to join ongoing offers on Moto 360, Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, and Garmin Venu Smartwatches. Lastly, don’t forget to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of today’s best charging gear and more.

More on The Lonely Hacker:

Turn your phone into the best digital weapon and become a true master of technology. You will hack everything you can imagine within an enormous open world and coordinate 100% realistic attacks with the tools we have designed exclusively for you. Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers, and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

