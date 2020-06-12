Amazon Rawlings Father’s Day sale from $5: Baseball gloves, accessories, more

- Jun. 12th 2020 12:41 pm ET

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of Rawlings sports gear for Father’s Day. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove for $39.98. Regularly between $55 and $60 or so, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since holiday 2019. Walmart currently has it on sale for $41. This is a 12.5-inch slow pitch adult baseball glove that’s perfect for playing catch, recreational games, or even your softball league. Features include zero shock palm padding, a “Flex Loop” velcro strap for an adjustable fit, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals from the Rawlings Amazon Father’s Day sale.

There are some other baseball gloves in the sale you save even more on like this $32 Rawlings Renegade Baseball/Softball Glove, which normally fetches between $40 and $50 or so at Amazon and carries solid ratings. But you’ll also find deals on coolers, fold-up lawn chair sets, duffles, and even some recreational footballs to throw around in today’s sale. This is a great time to scoop up some extras for dad with deals starting from under $5 Prime shipped.

But if dad is more of a golfer, there are plenty of interesting new gear and deals to check out. First up, make sure to go swing by our coverage of the Apple Health Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition watch as well as the new Garmin MARQ Golfer smartwatch. We also have some great deals on Fossil wearables from $89.50 as well as a host of golfing apparel deals like Nordstrom Rack’s latest event with offers from $25.

More on the Rawlings Player Adult Baseball/Softball Glove:

  • 12 1/2 inch slow pitch adult baseball glove great for recreational Baseball and Softball games
  • Zero Shock palm padding for increased impact protection while catching
  • Quick and easy break in for a game ready feel. Pro Micro lining
  • Conventional back with a Flex Loop Velcro strap for an easily adjustable fit
  • Basket Web allows you to play nearly any position in the field

Best Amazon Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

