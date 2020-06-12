Moment takes up to 60% off iPhone cases, photography gear, and more

Moment is getting in on the Father’s Day festivities with an up to 60% off sale on its popular photography gear, smartphone accessories, and more with free shipping on orders over $35. On top of straight cash discounts, orders over $150 will save an extra $15 with code DAD15, and purchases of $250 will slash off another $30 with using DAD30. One highlight is on the Moment iPhone 11 Pro Photo Case in Wallet at $29.99. Down from $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of the low, and is the second-best price to date. This case adds a hint of wallet to Apple’s latest flagship handset alongside compatibility for Moment’s lineup of lenses in order to elevate your iPhoneography game. Over 515 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of Moment’s sale right here for additional smartphone cases and other ways to upgrade your photography setup. Even if you’re not ready to ditch the DSLR, there are plenty of other discounts to take advantage of.

No matter what your dad is into, we’ve found plenty of sales to ensure you won’t have to pay full price for the perfect gift. Some highlights include Nomad Apple accessories at 20% off alongside Caudabe’s 15% off sitewide iPhone case sale. That’s on top of Rawling sale at Amazon from $5.

Moment iPhone 11 Pro Photo Case features:

Designed by the photographers at Moment this case is meant to be used. A lot. The front edges are raised so that your screen is protected. The double wall construction provides compression when your gear hits the ground. The bottom is fully enclosed to provide additional protection.

