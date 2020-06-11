Caudabe has now launched a wide-ranging iPhone Father’s Day sale with up to 15% off. That includes its entire range of cases from iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 Pro Max, and everything in between. This is a great opportunity to score a budget-friendly iPhone case for Dad or even yourself in the $20 range, with a series of different styles and colors available. While normally you would have to hit the $35 free shipping threshold to receive no-cost delivery, not this time around. Head below for a closer look at the deals and this week’s free shipping promo code.

Caudabe iPhone Father’s Day sale:

From now through June 21, Caudabe is offering 15% off sitewide plus free shipping using code SHIPDAD at checkout as part of its iPhone Father’s Day sale. While the discount isn’t quite as good as the Memorial Day event, customers got hit with delivery fees unlike today’s promotion. Caudabe’s cases are among the most popular mid-tier options when the new iPhones release each year, and they just got even more affordable. While you will find some of its offerings on Amazon, just about everything is more affordable direct right now.

One standout from the sale is the Caudabe Veil iPhone 11 Pro Ultra Thin Case which regularly sells for $24.99 plus shipping at Amazon and direct. But with today’s promotion your total drops to $21.25 shipped. That price is available in all three Frost, Matte Black, and Forest Green colorways as well. Described as the “gold standard in minimalist iPhone cases,” it is 0.35mm thick and “virtually disappears in your hand.” Along with a micro-etched matte surface for better grip, it also sports a slight ridge surrounding the camera cutout to protect the iPhone’s protruding sensor. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

But, as we mentioned above, the iPhone Father’s Day sale features all of the brand’s currently available cases. Hit up this landing page, scroll down slightly, and you’ll find some quick links to each iPhone model’s available cases.

The Father’s Day and Apple deals are in full swing right now. Head over to our Apple deal hub for all of the best discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. But we also have quite a long string of notable Father’s Day events running right now. Those include Nomad, Oakley, Allen Edmonds, Brooks Brothers, Cole Haan, and many more.

More on the Caudabe Veil iPhone 11 Pro Case:

An impossibly thin 0.35mm, the Veil is the thinnest iPhone case you’ve ever seen. Wrapping precisely around all sides of the iPhone (sans screen), it virtually disappears in your hand, but yet still protects your iPhone from scratches and bumps. A full coverage, ultra thin iPhone case for the true minimalist. Details matter. That’s why the Veil features a ridge around the camera cutout that’s just thick enough to protect the iPhone’s protruding camera. And a precision, micro-etched matte surface results in a beautiful finish that also provides excellent grip.

