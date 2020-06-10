Fitbit Charge 4/SE fitness trackers drop to new Amazon lows starting at $130

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $129.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and marks a new Amazon low. The Charge 4 SE is also on sale, down to $150 from $170. Fitbit Charge 4 is the latest fitness tracker from the brand and the first model released after being acquired by Google. Standout features include built-in GPS tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 7-day battery life alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. There’s also sleep monitoring and a swim-proof design with 1-inch OLED display. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 635 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Save even more and bring the Fitbit Charge 3 into your fitness regimen at $100. Even though it is a previous-generation wearable, there’s still a lot to love like 7-day battery life, a similar waterproof design, and more. You will miss out on GPS capabilities going with this alternative though, as well as NFC and some other new additions.

On top of yesterday’s Garmin wearable sale from $100, we’re still seeing new Amazon all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches from $199. This morning, Apple Watch Series 5 got in on the action during Best Buy’s latest sale and is currently $100 off.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more. Exercise modes allow you to set a goal for each workout and see real-time progress right on your screen. Built-in GPS allows you to track your pace and distance on runs and hikes.

