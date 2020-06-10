Fitbit Charge 4/SE fitness trackers drop to new Amazon lows starting at $130

- Jun. 10th 2020 9:23 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $129.95 shippedTypically selling for $150, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and marks a new Amazon low. The Charge 4 SE is also on sale, down to $150 from $170. Fitbit Charge 4 is the latest fitness tracker from the brand and the first model released after being acquired by Google. Standout features include built-in GPS tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 7-day battery life alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. There’s also sleep monitoring and a swim-proof design with 1-inch OLED display. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 635 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Save even more and bring the Fitbit Charge 3 into your fitness regimen at $100. Even though it is a previous-generation wearable, there’s still a lot to love like 7-day battery life, a similar waterproof design, and more. You will miss out on GPS capabilities going with this alternative though, as well as NFC and some other new additions.

On top of yesterday’s Garmin wearable sale from $100, we’re still seeing new Amazon all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches from $199. This morning, Apple Watch Series 5 got in on the action during Best Buy’s latest sale and is currently $100 off.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more. Exercise modes allow you to set a goal for each workout and see real-time progress right on your screen. Built-in GPS allows you to track your pace and distance on runs and hikes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go