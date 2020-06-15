All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While deals on the Lost Portal CCG iOS card battle game and NordVPN services are still live, we are now ready to collect all of Monday’s best into one convenient list. Today’s lineup of deals includes titles like Pro Camera by Moment, FerryFriend, Finding…, Evertale, thankful, MobileFamilyTree 9, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: FerryFriend: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pyto – Python 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: FineReader OCR Pro: $75 (Reg. $120)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Element – RTS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: bit Dungeon II: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: News Headlines: App for Google: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Diagrams: $20 (Reg. $27)

Mac: Element: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Pro Camera :

We are moment and Pro Camera is the app we’ve always wanted. Manual controls, better video, long exposure and quick access to the settings we need. It gives us the features of a DSLR but in a fast, easy to use camera app. For Filmmakers – the features you need, not the ones you don’t. Color profiles, bitrates, dual-channel audio meters, real-time waveforms, and fast access to frame rates. For Photographers – easier than shooting on your DSLR. Shoot in RAW (even in BURST), split focus / exposure, and manually control everything (exposure, iso, shutter speed, white balance and focus).

