Lost Portal CCG is a solo RPG iOS card battle game. Players explore towns and dungeons while taking out AI enemies, collecting loot, and leveling up along the way. Typically ranked among the best in the genre on the App Store, this one is seeing a notable price drop today. Regularly between $2 and $3, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for just $1. There are over 270 cards across five levels of rarity, five towns, 15 dungeons, plus random enemy and card drops making every play through a bit different. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, you will see some in-app purchases in this iOS card battle game. However, both of them are your typical expansion packs with additional cards, towns, dungeons, and enemies, as well as raising the character level cap. There’s no pay to win here.

But there are plenty more where Lost Portal CCG came from today. This morning’s Mac and iOS app roundup features a collection of notable price drops including titles like Hyperforma, Animus – Stand Alone, Muse Dash, and Orderly – Simple to-do lists, among others. You can browse through all of the options right here.

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste from $6.50, Resident Evil 7 Gold $20, more

More on Lost Portal CCG:

Lost Portal is a collectable card game that involves exploring dungeons and fighting AI enemies and bosses, collecting treasure and leveling up your character to gain new abilities. 270 cards to discover in five rarities: common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare and avatar cards…Random enemies and card drops means no two games are exactly the same…Four character slots allow you to create up to four characters at one time…Over 80 enemies and bosses to challenge across 5 towns and 15 dungeons in the main campaign, with even more after the campaign ends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!