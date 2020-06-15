Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE, Spider-Man $20, Maneater $26.50, more

- Jun. 15th 2020 9:46 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy two get one free on select video games. One standout from the bunch is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this is the same deal live at PSN as part of the Days of Play summer sale, you can now combine it with the Amazon B2G1 free sale. This is a great time to ensure you’re ready for the sequel, Spider-Man Miles Morales, when it launches later this year for PlayStation 5. But you’ll find plenty of notable titles already marked down and eligible for the B2G1 free sale including Death Stranding at $30 and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Persona 5 Royal, Judgment, Trials of Mana, Maneater, Metro Redux, Borderlands 3, and much more. Along with the ongoing PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and loads of new trailers for next generation games. 

In case you missed it late last week, Sony showed off over 25 PlayStation 5 games as well as giving us our first look at the console itself. That post is now updated with all of the high-resolution trailers and you’ll find even more details about the new hardware right here.

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more

Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more

PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more

Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut

New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022

Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more

Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games
Marvel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard