Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE, Spider-Man $20, Maneater $26.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy two get one free on select video games. One standout from the bunch is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this is the same deal live at PSN as part of the Days of Play summer sale, you can now combine it with the Amazon B2G1 free sale. This is a great time to ensure you’re ready for the sequel, Spider-Man Miles Morales, when it launches later this year for PlayStation 5. But you’ll find plenty of notable titles already marked down and eligible for the B2G1 free sale including Death Stranding at $30 and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Persona 5 Royal, Judgment, Trials of Mana, Maneater, Metro Redux, Borderlands 3, and much more. Along with the ongoing PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and loads of new trailers for next generation games.
In case you missed it late last week, Sony showed off over 25 PlayStation 5 games as well as giving us our first look at the console itself. That post is now updated with all of the high-resolution trailers and you’ll find even more details about the new hardware right here.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Nintendo summer sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of titles
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $34 (Reg. $50)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- Celeste $7 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40+)
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls III: Fire Fades Edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Forager $16 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi $6 (Reg. $8)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOPTY $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $55 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest $3 (Reg. $13)
- LIMBO $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Battlefield 4 Premium $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- DOOM Eternal $39 via PSN (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
