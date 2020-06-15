A new low brings Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds to $150 (Save $30)

- Jun. 15th 2020 8:29 am ET

$180 $150
Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and is down to a new all-time low. Rocking a true wireless design, Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds come backed by 7.5-hours of playback which jumps up to 28 with the charging case. Four integrated microphones allow you to summon Alexa, Siri, or Assistant and there’s also a USB-C charging port. An IPX5 water-resistant rating rounds out the notable features, ensuring these earbuds can keep up with workouts and the like. Over 1,500 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then hit the jump for more.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation Jabra Elite 65T earbuds at $100. You’ll still bring home the true wireless design of the lead deal, but with nearly half the overall battery life and lower-end sound quality. This pair comes backed by a 3.9/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers.

We’re also still seeing the new Powerbeats Pro colors at all-time lows, as well. Down from the usual $250 price tag, you’ll now be able to score them for $189. That’s on top of the ongoing AirPods Pro discount at $220 and everything else in our headphones guide.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Create a secure fit while listening to music with these titanium black Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds. The in-ear design with three different-sized eartips adds versatile comfort for all-day use, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 7.5 hours of use when fully charged. These Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have a 33-foot Bluetooth range, letting you move around freely without breaking the connection.

