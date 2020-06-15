Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your smart home at $395 ($645 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with a swivel mount for $395 shipped. Typically the photo frame fetches $596 by itself, with the bundled mount adding up to a total savings of 38% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Pairing with a smartphone app and Alexa, you’ll be able to display family photos on top of popular museum-quality paintings. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

If you’re looking for a way to show-off family photos and the like at your desk, then Nixplay Seed is a more compelling option. Not only will you save quite a bit thanks to its $150 price tag at Amazon, but this 10-inch frame offers much of the same functionality as Meural, but without the wall-mountable design or curated art selection. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Or you could bring home the Google Nest Hub Max for $199 and take advantage of similar smart display functionality centered around Assistant. Amazon also has some of its Echo Show displays on sale, as well.

Meural Canvas Digital Frame features:

The Meural Canvas is a smart art frame that gives you access to tens of thousands of works—and it’s easy to upload your own. You control with our app, online dashboard, or the wave of your hand. With TrueArt technology—a proprietary blend of hardware, firmware, and software—images are rendered as textured as an original. Each frame is made from FSC-certified, sustainably sourced American hardwood.

