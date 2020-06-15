Gotham’s perfect mini fried egg/omelette pan just dropped to $7.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan for $7.44 with free shipping of Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Originally $20, this handy egg pan typically sells in the $10 range these days and is now at he lowest price we can find. While particularly ideal for sunny side up fried eggs and omelettes, this pan is great for anything in small portion sizes including side dishes and more. It features a non-stick Ti-Cerama coating, a metal utensil-safe construction, a rubber grip handle, and is oven-safe up to 500-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If you prefer to go cast iron with your mini side dish fryer, the Lodge Miniature Skillet is a great alternative at just $5 Prime shipped. The Amazon best-selling pan is made in the USA and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 34,000 customers. But it is a little smaller than today’s 5.5-inch option.

If you’re more focused on the backyard these days, we have a massive selection of deals to check out. That includes loads of outdoor furniture, DIY tool sets, smoker grills, and much more right here.

More on the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan:

Mini fry pan is ideal for making smaller portions, perfect sunny side ups, scrambled eggs and omelets

Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter!

Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe

Aluminum composition ensure even heating distribution all around

Lightweight design makes for a comfortable cooking experience

