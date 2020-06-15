Gotham’s perfect mini fried egg/omelette pan just dropped to $7.50 at Amazon

- Jun. 15th 2020 5:00 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10+ $7.50
0

Amazon is offering the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan for $7.44 with free shipping of Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Originally $20, this handy egg pan typically sells in the $10 range these days and is now at he lowest price we can find. While particularly ideal for sunny side up fried eggs and omelettes, this pan is great for anything in small portion sizes including side dishes and more. It features a non-stick Ti-Cerama coating, a metal utensil-safe construction, a rubber grip handle, and is oven-safe up to 500-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If you prefer to go cast iron with your mini side dish fryer, the Lodge Miniature Skillet is a great alternative at just $5 Prime shipped. The Amazon best-selling pan is made in the USA and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 34,000 customers. But it is a little smaller than today’s 5.5-inch option.

If you’re more focused on the backyard these days, we have a massive selection of deals to check out. That includes loads of outdoor furniture, DIY tool sets, smoker grills, and much more right here.

More on the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan:

  • Mini fry pan is ideal for making smaller portions, perfect sunny side ups, scrambled eggs and omelets
  • Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter!
  • Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe
  • Aluminum composition ensure even heating distribution all around
  • Lightweight design makes for a comfortable cooking experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10+ $7.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gotham Steel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard