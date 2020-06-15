TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug hits new Amazon low at $27 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $26.99 shipped. Typically fetching $35, it recently dropped to $30 like you’ll find at B&H, with today’s offer slashing off another $3. That saves you 23% and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. This is also a great option for bringing your smart home to the patio for activating lights and more ahead of summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking up the highly-rated TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for under $11 at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but this is still a great way to enjoy the same voice control functions as the lead deal for less.

Our smart home guide is packed with discounts as we approach Father’s Day, with sales on Alexa speakers from Amazon and Assistant-enabled offerings in Google’s sale. That’s on top of Blink security cameras and much more.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

