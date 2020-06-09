After Sony and Microsoft launched a pair of big-time game sales over the last week, it was only a matter of time before a massive Nintendo summer game sale hit. And that time is now. Every summer Nintendo puts a giant selection of digital games on sale via its eShop marketplace and this year we are looking at up to 50% off hundreds of titles (some reports suggest 1,300+). Needless to say, this is not a sale you’ll want to miss out on. All of the details can be found below.

Nintendo summer game sale now live!

The Nintendo summer game sale kicks off today on eShop and will run through until June 16. Featuring a series of both top-tier first- and third-party titles, like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Cuphead, the sale is jam-packed with titles for fans of all genres. The promotion is also joined by a series of publisher sales on the eShop including some amazing indie games from Team17 and Devolver Digital along with a collection of Ubisoft and Warner Bros. This is easily the biggest Nintendo Switch eShop sale of the year and easily rivals the digital offerings we saw during Black Friday 2019 and Mario Day 2020.

Along with some of the usual first-party deals like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, there are quite a few notable Nintendo games in the sale this time. Those include the rarely discounted New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $42, which currently fetches $60 on Amazon where it has never sold for less than $42.50. You’ll also find notable deals on Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Kirby Star Allies, among others.

While all of these titles are currently at the lowest price we can find in the Nintendo summer game sale, there is a chance that Amazon could price match both physical and digital copies at any moment now.

You’ll find a few more notable deals we spotted in the sale below, but you’ll want to browse through for yourself as just about anything you might have your eye on will be included here.

The Nintendo summer game sale is a perfect opportunity to fill up your digital library with discounted games, just watch out for the Civilization VI deal, as you’ll find it for less in this morning’s roundup from Amazon. We also have some great deals on PowerA’s Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch Controllers as well as HORI’s Mario-themed steering wheel, not to mention up to 70% off Nintendo Labo kits.

More on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe:

Join Mario, Luigi, and pals for single-player or multiplayer fun anytime, anywhere! Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends* as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and harder, faster New Super Luigi U games—both of which include Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters!

