Bring home 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate at $58 shipped (Reg. $140)

- Jun. 16th 2020 3:52 pm ET

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $58 shipped when you apply code ISO58 at checkout. Regularly around $140, today’s offer is as much as $82 in savings, and is the lowest price we can find. Some users will also be eligible for a free gift in the cart, so make sure you select one during the checkout process. MyProtein’s Whey Isolate is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” It contains 18-grams of protein preserving as well as only 2-grams of fat and around 100-calories. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 customers. More details below.

You might be more familiar with My Protein’s standard Impact Whey Protein. While it is normally more affordable (although it isn’t today), the isolate above actually has less lactose and fat content than the standard variant.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

