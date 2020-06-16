Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer offers 2800PSI at $200 (Reg. $250)

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $279, it typically goes for around $250 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since the winter. It’s time to wash off the winter grime around your home, patio, and driveway, which is why this deal is all the more notable. Features here include a 2800PSI max output and 1.3GPM maximum. It will ship with a 35-foot GFCI power cable and a 20-foot high-pressure hose. You’ll also receive five quick-connect tips, which are perfect for tackling “light, medium, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $30 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Make sure to dive into our Green Deals guide for additional sales, including a notable price drop on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries today. You’ll also find deals on Greenworks Pro tools and more.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power

DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

