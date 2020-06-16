Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable battery 8-pack now $15 (25% off)

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $14.99 Prime shipped. Originally $27 and regularly as much as $20, today’s deal is matching the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon in recent years. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just jumping into the world of rechargeable batteries, consider going with this bundle from Rayovac instead at $10. It includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage.

Panasonic eneloop AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use

No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

