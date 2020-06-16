Score up to $140 off a 1-year sub to The Economist Magazine at $48 shipped

DiscountMags is offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. You can opt for either the print or digital version on the listing page at the price above, or grab both for $69.99 using today’s promo code. This deal is matching our previous mention. It is more than $100 below Economist direct and $141 below Amazon’s current listing. Head below for a closer look.

While Amazon has plenty of digital magazine deals running right now, the DiscountMags price above is the best we can find on The Economist by quite a lot. Just for comparison sake, today’s 12-month deal is $7 below what Amazon is currently charging for a 3-month subscription.

Known as the “premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs,” The Economist covers everything from international news and world politics, to finance and technology.

More on The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

