Amazon is now offering the Art of Atari Hardcover book for $16.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, this one typically sells for between $22 and $28 or so with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked. This one is also eligible for Amazon’s ongoing buy two get one free promotion (more on that below). Featuring original artwork commissioned throughout the early days of the brand, this book spans “over 40-years of the company’s unique illustrations used in packaging, advertisements, catalogs, and more!” The 352-page book carries a 4+ star rating from over 280 Amazon customers as well. Head below for more deals.

As we mentioned above, this book, along with other gaming publications and more are eligible for Amazon’s buy two get one free promotion. Simply head over to this landing page to find a host of other titles you can add to your order to redeem the special freebie. You’ll find loads of options including those from Star Wars, Dr. Seuss, cookbooks, and plenty more.

However, if you prefer your art books in digital form, ComiXology has some great deals running right now including today’s Art of Atari edition for $9.99. Head over to our previous roundup for more details and some links to a series of gaming books and much more.

And while we are talking Atari, be sure to check out the new Atari 2600/7800 book and the upcoming “one-of-a-kind video game-themed” Atari Hotels.

More on the Art of Atari Hardcover :

Art of Atari Hardcover: ATARI is one of the most recognized names in the world. Since its formation in 1972, the company pioneered hundreds of iconic titles including Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command. In addition to hundreds of games created for arcades, home video systems, and computers, original artwork was specially commissioned to enhance the Atari experience, further enticing children and adults to embrace and enjoy the new era of electronic entertainment. ART OF ATARI is the first official collection of such artwork.

