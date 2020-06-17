Score a new all-time low on LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor at $219 off

Amazon is currently offering the LG 34BK95C-W 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $779.99 shipped. Typically fetching $999, it’s currently marked down to $971 at B&H with today’s offer saving you $219 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Bring 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with LG’s UltraWide display. It packs a 1440p panel with HDR10 support alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and an adjustable stand. There’s also USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs, as well as a USB-A hub. Reviews are still rolling in, but positive so far at 5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Ditch the UltraWide design and opt for LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor instead at $450. This alternative rocks the same USB-C connectivity, just in a smaller footprint. That downgrade comes with the perk of costing you nearly $320 less than the lead deal, making it a more affordable way to overhaul your setup.

We’re also still tracking a $294 discount on Dell’s UltraSharp 43-inch USB-C Monitor. And be sure to check out Samsung’s new G7 and G9 gaming monitors to see how the brand’s latest and greatest stack up.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

The 34BK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor from LG provides you with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It features an IPS (In-Plane-Switching) panel with a short response time of 5 ms, support for 1.07 billion colors, and wide 178° viewing angles. The monitor incorporates Radeon FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing and stuttering, as well as Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer to help with gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

