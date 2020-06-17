Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-packs are 50% off at Amazon today, deals from $12

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes (Intense Vanilla) for $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and an additional $6 will get taken off during checkout. Regularly $24, today’s deal is a notable 50% off and the lowest price we can find. If you’re into the Muscle Milk shakes as a quick snack or an extra boost of protein, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. You’re looking at 12 shakes with 32-grams of protein a pop, along with “20 vitamins and minerals” to support muscle growth and “maintenance of muscle mass.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
However, if you have never given these shakes a try, it might be a good idea to opt for a smaller pack instead. The 4-pack comes in at under $8 Prime shipped and won’t leave you stuck with nearly a dozen of them if you don’t like it.
We also have some fantastic workout companion gear on sale right now. Firstly, nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model is $100 off while deals on the latest Powerbeats continue from $119. The TicWatch S2 Smartwatch brings Wear OS to your wrist at $110 today and here’s our video review of the EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds.
Or just go get a Switch workout in with the new free jump rope game from Nintendo.
More on Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes:
- Contains twelve 11 fl oz bottles of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shake, packaging may vary
- 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
- Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
- Excellent source of 20 vitamins and minerals
- Vitamin D and Calcium for strong bones
- Essential amino acids, including Leaucine, play a role in muscle growth
