Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-packs are 50% off at Amazon today, deals from $12

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes (Intense Vanilla) for $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and an additional $6 will get taken off during checkout. Regularly $24, today’s deal is a notable 50% off and the lowest price we can find. If you’re into the Muscle Milk shakes as a quick snack or an extra boost of protein, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. You’re looking at 12 shakes with 32-grams of protein a pop, along with “20 vitamins and minerals” to support muscle growth and “maintenance of muscle mass.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you have never given these shakes a try, it might be a good idea to opt for a smaller pack instead. The 4-pack comes in at under $8 Prime shipped and won’t leave you stuck with nearly a dozen of them if you don’t like it.

We also have some fantastic workout companion gear on sale right now. Firstly, nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model is $100 off while deals on the latest Powerbeats continue from $119. The TicWatch S2 Smartwatch brings Wear OS to your wrist at $110 today and here’s our video review of the EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds.

Or just go get a Switch workout in with the new free jump rope game from Nintendo.

More on Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes:

Contains twelve 11 fl oz bottles of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shake, packaging may vary

32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass

Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone

Excellent source of 20 vitamins and minerals

Vitamin D and Calcium for strong bones

Essential amino acids, including Leaucine, play a role in muscle growth

