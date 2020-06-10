After a sample pair were spotted in the wild over a year ago, the new Toy Story Reebok sneakers have now been made official. Known as the BAIT x Toy Story x Reebok Instapump Fury OG, the new special edition shoes bring together some of the mid-’90s most popular icons in one very limited edition release. Head below for a closer look at the asymmetrical Woody And Buzz design and more details on how you might be able to score a pair without paying a fortune on StockX.

New Toy Story Reebok sneakers:

Clothing store BAIT is teaming up with the folks at Reebok and Disney for the new limited-edition Toy Story Reebok sneakers. Laid out across the classic Reebok Instapump Fury OG silhouette — a shoe already primed for a resurgence with the red/yellow colorway set to make a return — the new crossover sneakers feature a white base with loads of textural color blocking inspired by Woody and Buzz Lightyear. On top of that, you’ll find a series of details and accents across both shoes directly pulled from each of the iconic character’s outfits.

And don’t be fooled by the press photos here, this is one pair of shoes with an asymmetrical design, which means Woody on one foot and Buzz Lightyear on the other. The Toy Story Reebok sneakers might not be the kind of shoes just anyone could pull off, but I, for one, will certainly be impressed if you can.

How to get them:

As you might have expected by now, the Toy Story Reebok sneakers will be tough to get without buying them from a third-party seller after release. They will drop exclusively at BAIT as part of a raffle on Saturday, June 13th, with winners announced the day before. But it will still cost you $200 if you win the contest. Get more details and enter for a chance to purchase them right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it’s always tough when these conversation-starting crossover releases are so limited, most people prefer something as crazy as these in picture form rather than on their feet anyway. Speaking of which, these are certainly not the first notable crossover shoe we have laid eyes on. Vans and National Geographic teamed up for a pair last month just after Sony, and Nike teamed up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers. We have also seen PUMA Sonic shoes, a Marvel x TOMS collaboration, and even some adidas Pikachu Pokémon kicks.

More details from BAIT on the Toy Story Reebok sneakers raffle:

Enter now for a chance to purchase the BAIT x Toy Story x Reebok Instapump Fury OG Woody And Buzz for $200. Limit 1 entry per person. Winners will be notified by Friday, 6/12/20, and sent a money request through PayPal. You must checkout with the same name, email, and address you entered with. If another name, email, or address is used, then the order will be cancelled and a new winner will be picked.

