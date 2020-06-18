Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard drops to second-best price yet at $110 (Save $20)

- Jun. 18th 2020 1:05 pm ET

0

Staples is currently offering the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for $109.99 shipped when code 13240 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, like you’ll pay at retailers such as Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Logitech’s Ergo K860 improves the ergonomics of your workstation with its unique split layout and a cushioned wrist rest. The wireless design keeps your desk free of cables as well, and relies on either Bluetooth or a USB dongle for pairing with a computer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 330 customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. More details below.

Alternatively, you can bring the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard to your setup for $70 at Amazon. This option sports a similar form-factor to the Logitech option, but lacks the more macOS-friendly feature set. Though if you’re using a PC anyway, the added savings make this a more cost-effective option.

For something even more affordable, you could just grab Aukey’s Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard, which is currently 33% off and now down to $20. That’s on top of all the other peripheral deals you’ll find in our PC gaming guide.

Logitech Ergo K860 Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Type more naturally with ERGO K860 – an advanced ergonomic keyboard that promotes a more relaxed typing posture – reducing wrist bending by 25% and offering 54% more wrist support. The curved, split keyframe reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. And the pillowed wrist rest offers comfort and the optimal ergonomic position.

