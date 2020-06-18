Popular accessory maker Spigen is out with a new accessory today designed to power up your iPhone and Apple Watch. The 2-in-1 Stand All arrives in two iPhone-matching colors and a sleek design that doesn’t take up too much room on your nightstand. Instead of going with a more horizontal base, it tucks your Apple Watch behind a charging iPhone, significantly reducing the overall space required. It’s also rather affordable, coming in at a fraction of the cost of comparable models from other manufacturers out there. You’ll find full details on pricing, availability, and more all below the break.

Spigen intros new Stand All accessory

Spigen has long been known for its expansive collection of accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and other popular devices. But it has been less willing to combine multiple everyday devices into one location. However, today’s Stand All release changes all of that.

With a slick design that promises to not take up too much space, the latest from Spigen offers a slick all-in-one charging solution. Like many of Spigen’s other offerings, the new dock is made of silicone. Most notably, there is still plenty of room for cases of varying sizes, which should help elevate any concerns for those that prefer bulkier protection on the daily.

The dock itself offers a home for both devices with integrated cable management throughout. But at the $20 MSRP, it’s no surprise that you’ll need to provide your own charging cable for both iPhone and Apple Watch. That’s a fairly standard practice at this price point. Although, be sure to note that it is compatible with official cables only.

The new Stand All dock is available in two colors, including charcoal and white, which are designed to match various Apple devices. Aside from a small Spigen logo on the front of the dock, there isn’t much to distract from the simplicity of the dock itself.

Pricing and availability

The new Spigen Stand All is available for purchase today at $19.99 via Amazon. It ships in your choice of two colors.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the new Spigen Stand All. The sleek design and affordable price tag both result in a product that’s easy to buy if you’re looking for a new charging solution that’s suitable for your devices. Spigen’s lineup of smartphone accessories has stellar ratings across the board, and you can likely expect the same from the new Stand All dock.

