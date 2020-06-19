Save 50% on Amazon’s Cloud Cam at an all-time low of $30

- Jun. 19th 2020 1:32 pm ET

Woot offers the Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $120, we’ve more recently seen it in the $60 range with today’s offer saving you 50% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo devices, Fire TV, and smartphone. Not only will adding this into your smart home bolster its security, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s in-house delivery service. Learn more about how to get started with Key by Amazon right here. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 620 customers.

Ditch the Key by Amazon support and save just a bit more with the best-selling Wyze Cam at $26 instead. Bringing this into your smart home yields 1080p video, support for Alexa, and a magnetic base that you can mount just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 40,000 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a collection of Nest cameras and more on sale for $149. That’s alongside a pair of sales from Amazon discounting its Alexa speakers as well as Blink cameras. Then once you’ve gotten your security setup figured out, swing by our feature on Aqara and the perks of its Zigbee connectivity.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Works with Amazon Key, exclusively for Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. An Amazon Key-compatible smart lock is required to activate Amazon Key. With Amazon Key, watch your delivery happening live or view a video clip of it later. Check in on your front door any time in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

