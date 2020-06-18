Paperless helps you digitize bills, receipts, documents, and more for $26 (Orig. $70)

If you run a business or just like to store notes, it’s easy to clutter up your home with folders. Paperless is a file management app that helps you digitize all your documents, receipts, bills, notes, and more. You can get it now for just $25.50 (Orig. $69.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GIFTFORDAD15.

Keeping paper copies of everything is very 2005. Now that cloud storage is so affordable, it makes sense to make the switch from physical to digital — particularly for archival purposes.

Creating a digital copy of your notes with Paperless is easy. You simply attach your scanner, and the app uses OCR technology to extract the text. You can then add notes to your digitized documents, and sort them into categories.

Paperless also lets you add subcategories, dates, and custom fields for data. When it comes to bills and receipts, you can browse via a calendar view and see who was being paid. Paperless can also handle expenses sheets, product manuals, PDFs, and many more files.

Available on Mac and Windows, Paperless has been described as a “solid paper-organizer” by Macworld, while TUAW says “it’s hard to beat Paperless for complete customization.”

The app is usually priced at $69.95

