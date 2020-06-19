Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish with Lifetime Access $149 ($50 off), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish with Lifetime Access for $149. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Rosetta Stone includes “everything you need to learn a language in one box.” Ships with a lifetime subscription to its cloud-based software, Barron’s grammar guide, and support for various devices including mobile. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to shell out nearly $150 to learn a language, consider going with the popular Living Language series. For around $30, you can count on this collection to help you become fluent in a wide range of languages. The entire collection has great ratings across the board.

You can check out the rest of today’s best gaming deals over in our constantly-updating guide, which includes all of the latest iOS and Mac app price drops.

Rosetta Stone Spanish features:

  • Everything you need to learn Spanish in one box
  • Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: Access our award-winning program from the cloud. It syncs across desktop, mobile, and tablet for convenient learning
  • Barron’s grammar Guide: Learn essential grammar tips, such as verb agreements and sentence structure
  • Barron’s Dictionary: Look up important definitions from this trusted source

