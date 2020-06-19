Kickstart your Philips Hue setup with this 3-bulb bundle at $130 (32% off)

- Jun. 19th 2020 2:41 pm ET

$190 $130
0

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer saves you 32%, is $20 under our previous mention, and matches the best we’ve seen this year. Included alongside the Hue bridge you’ll get three Color Ambiance LED bulbs as well as one of the brand’s dimmer switches. The entire package works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, making this a notable way to kickstart your preferred smart home system. Over 555 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Alternatively, consider opting for a less costly way to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem. You can score a 2-pack of the brand’s recent Bluetooth White and Color Ambiance LED bulbs for $90. You won’t need the hub like with the featured lights, and going this route makes for an even more affordable starting point.

Dive into our smart home guide for even more deals on upgrades to your setup. Today the Amazon’s Cloud Cam returned to its all-time low of $30, which follows up ongoing sales on Google Nest gear, Alexa speakers, and more.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

