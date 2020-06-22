Fashion Gold Box: 40% off Levis jeans/shorts, 30% off Adidas, 35% off Cole Haan shoes, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big variety of fashion deals many at all-time low prices:
- Levis jeans and shorts for men and women: 40% off
- Adidas shoes and sportswear: 30% off
- Cole Haan shoes and sandals: 35% off or 75% off direct
- Amazon brands: 40% off
- Lucky Brand clothing, shoes and accessories: 40% off
- Nautica men’s styles: 30% off
- Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses: 30% off
- JCrew: 40% off
- Samsonite and American Tourister luggage: 50% off
Check out the whole lineup of summer picks including a $6 Amazon Goodthreads bathing suit, $16 cargo shorts, Adidas Harden Stepbacks starting at $12 but around $45-50 for most sizes, Calvin Klein Men’s Denim-Trucker Jacket: $30 Amazon daily ritual dress: $9.99. There will even be lightning deals throughout the day so make sure to check back early and often.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel