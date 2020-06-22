elago’s vintage Apple Watch dock is down to $9.50 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its W3 Apple Watch Stand for $9.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $13 direct from elago, today’s deal saves over 25% and marks the best we’ve seen in months. For Apple fans, this Watch stand is a must-have with its vintage Mac vibes and spot-on coloring. It’s made of silicone, which means that it won’t scratch your Apple Watch. So celebrate the start of WWDC with a new Apple Watch dock and enjoy some vintage vibes along the way. We loved it in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers agree, leaving a stellar 4.8/5 star rating.

Looking to save further? Consider this silicone dock that’s available in various colors for a bit less. You’ll miss out on the vintage vibes and overall enjoyment of the W3 dock, but it’s tough to beat this very attractive price. You can learn more in our launch coverage from a few weeks back.

The latest from elago is also on sale currently. You can grab the new Mini Car AirPods Case for $13, which is down from the usual $15 price tag. This is the first discount we’ve tracked to date.

elago W3 Stand features:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of an old Apple monitor.

EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

MATERIAL: The elago W3 is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple Watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

