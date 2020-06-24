It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Offers on the Parallels virtual desktop apps are still live alongside KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, but we now have a series of price drops via Apple’s App Stores. From freebies for the kids to productivity apps, platformers, and more, you’ll find all of today’s the best down below. Highlights include World of Dinosaurs and World of Dinosaurs KIDS, Pre K Preschool Learning Games, and Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: WordPack: Word Cloud Generator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Contacts Backup－Easy Export: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: KIDS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anonymous Me: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Bomberman R $19, Castlevania Collection $5, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Air Tracker – Bluetooth Finder: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

More on World of Dinosaurs:

World of Dinosaurs takes advantage of the fact that we are currently living in the golden age for dinosaur discovery and presents comprehensive information based on the latest discoveries and scientific theory, within a beautiful multimedia presentation. World of Dinosaurs includes amazing high-definition original illustrations, which along with the accompanying information creates the ultimate dinosaur resource covering dinosaurs of all time, discovery, extinction and even dinosaur ancestors still alive today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!