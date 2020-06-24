Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Bomberman R $19, Castlevania Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Bomberman R for Nintendo Switch at $18.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. This one sells for as much as $50 at Best Buy, $40 on the eShop, and is now at the best price we can find. Along with 8-player online/local battles, this one also features 50 stages of single player action as well as 3D stages and “dynamic environments.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics, Castlevania Requiem, Dishonored Complete Collection, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Marvel’s Avengers gamers get FREE PS5 or Xbox Series X upgrade at launch

Crash Bandicoot 4 debut trailer unveiled, now slated for PS4/Xbox One in 2020

Nintendo now offering collection of Sonic games starting from $3 on the eShop

Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility for PS5/Xbox Series X + more

Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event

New Pokémon Snap game for Nintendo Switch, here’s the debut trailer

Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021 release on PS5 + more details

Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access

Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!