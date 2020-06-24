Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Bomberman R $19, Castlevania Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Bomberman R for Nintendo Switch at $18.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. This one sells for as much as $50 at Best Buy, $40 on the eShop, and is now at the best price we can find. Along with 8-player online/local battles, this one also features 50 stages of single player action as well as 3D stages and “dynamic environments.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics, Castlevania Requiem, Dishonored Complete Collection, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop SEGA Sonic sale from $3
- eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PS4 Remasters and Retro sale from just $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32(Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- No Man’s Sky $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 on Xbox/PS4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Plus more LEGO Xbox game deals…
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60 (Reg. $60)
- Now releasing November 19, more details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
