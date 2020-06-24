Add some Pokémon Funko Pop! figures to your collection from $5 (Up to 55% off)

- Jun. 24th 2020 3:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is discounting a selection of Pokémon Funko Pop! figures headlined by Mewtwo at $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $11, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Standing over 3-inches tall, this collectible vinyl figure brings Mewtwo to your desk or gaming room. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional Pokémon figures starting at $5.

Other Pokémon Funko pop deals include:

If those collectible figures aren’t enough to get your fill of Pokémon action, just this morning we got first look at the new MOBA-style title from The Pokémon Company. That’s on top of a 50% discount on PowerA’s Enhanced PokéBall Switch Controller at $25, and even more gaming accessories from $10.

Mewtwo Funko Pop! features:

This psychic-type Legendary Pokémon is created by science—and now by Funko! Reimagined as a stylized Pop! figure, Mewtwo stands tall and ready to join your collection. Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan!

