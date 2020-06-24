Save 50% on PowerA’s Enhanced PokéBall Switch Controller at $25, more from $10

- Jun. 24th 2020 8:56 am ET

Today we’re seeing a collection of Nintendo Switch accessories on sale at various retailers headlined by the PowerA Enhanced PokéBall Edition Wireless Controller for $24.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Also matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a red and white colorway inspired by the iconic PokéBall design, this controller is a great option for Pokémon fans looking to bring a traditional gamepad to their Switch setup. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, it features motion controls, re-mappable buttons, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more Switch accessory deals from $10.

Other discounted Switch accessories include:

Now that you’ve gotten the controller and accessories taken care of, swing by our apps/games guide to find your next Switch title. We’re currently tracking plenty of discounts on games for your Nintendo hybrid, including a batch of Sonic games starting from $3 on the eShop.

PowerA Enhanced PokéBall Controller features:

Improve accuracy and play in comfort with this PowerA enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch. Precision buttons and control sticks provide a smooth and responsive gaming experience, and two programmable buttons provide additional command options. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 technology, this PowerA enhanced wireless controller offers adapter-free installation and minimizes input lag.

