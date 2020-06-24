First look at new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game for Switch, more

- Jun. 24th 2020 10:55 am ET

0

The Pokémon Company and Tencent have now unveiled the new Pokémon Unite. The real-time strategy title is reminiscent of MOBAs like League of Legends, just with some adorable Pokémon creatures in place of the usual hero approach. We have a quick look at what is being billed as the very first Pokémon team battle game today. Head below for more details and the debut trailer.

Pokémon Unite:

Well, it has been a busy month or so in the world of collectible pocket monsters. Not only do we have some great deals running right now, but we also got our very first look at New Pokémon Snap — a game heavily inspired by the N64 original and now scheduled for Switch —  as well as Battle Academy, the very first Pokémon TCG board game. But for today, it’s all about team battles in the new Pokémon Unite.

The game is currently in development under Tencent’s TiMi Studios arm, a team previously responsible for massive online titles like Honor of Kings and the Call of Duty mobile game.

You may think you know Pokémon…but you’ve never seen a battle like this! Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in #PokemonUNITE, a new strategic team battle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices!

Pokémon MOBA:

We know Pokémon Unite will pit teams of five against each other in a sort of MOBA style arena, not unlike League of Legends. For those unfamiliar here, teams of heroes ascend on a common map while leveling up throughout the course of the match, completing objectives, and just generally ruining the other team’s day. In Unite, the heroes or champions are replaced with a starter Pokémon you can then unlock new abilities for and more.

We get a brief overhead view of one of the maps in the game, and it clearly features a sort of multi-lane approach very much like what is seen in other competitive MOBA experiences.

Pokémon Unite is yet to receive an official launch date, but it is set for release on both Nintendo Switch and mobile with cross-play multiplayer. The game is a free-to-start experience.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, there’s a lot to love in the world of Pokemon right now. Pokémon Unite might not be the kind of game some fans were hoping for, but the new Sword and Shield DLC should keep those folks busy for now. Plus, this could be a major win if in-app purchases don’t get in the way. The Pokémon Company has a pretty good track record here for the most part, while the MOBA format and Pokémon seem like a great match, but it’s hard to say how all of that will pan out at this point.

