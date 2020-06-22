Nintendo now offering collection of Sonic games starting from $3 on the eShop

- Jun. 22nd 2020 4:58 pm ET

From $3
0

While Nintendo classic family board game sale is still live on the eShop, we are now tracking a series of Sonic the Hedgehog price drops. Starting from $3, just about every Sonic game on Switch and Nintendo 3DS is on sale today including 50% off Sonic Mania. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and be sure to head below for all of today’s Sonic deals.

Sonic the Hedgehog Switch/3DS Deals:

You’ll find the rest of our ongoing eShop and console game deals in the usual places. We also have some notable Switch accessory deals still running as well including PDP controllers and PowerA cases, plus even more.

On the news side of things, here’s everything you need to know about the new Paper Mario game, the upcoming New Pokémon Snap, and Nintendo’s new free Switch workout game.

More on Sonic Mania:

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic the Hedgehog adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $3
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard