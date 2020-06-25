Bushnell’s highly-rated Engage Binoculars drop to an all-time low of $100

Amazon is offering the Bushnell Engage Binoculars for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon offers them for $300 right now and this beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by $30. If you’ve been wanting to pick up birdwatching or another seclusive hobby after spending time indoors, these binoculars are a great buy. With 8x magnification, Bushnell’s Engage Binoculars will enable you to see things that the naked eye just can’t view. Plus, they’re waterproof, meaning you can use them in all types of weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the Bushnell namesake to save some cash. Vanguard has a set of 8x binoculars for $64 shipped. You’ll lose out on some of the higher-end features that Bushnell offers but gain a pair of binoculars to help you see further away.

Those who are on a tighter budget will want to check out these 8x binoculars. While they’re not nearly as good of quality as the two options mentioned above, at just $18 Prime shipped, these are great to hand your kids for them to play around with.

Bushnell Engage Binocular features:

ED prime glass is fully multi-coated to offer maximum brightness

Dielectric Prism coating and Ultra wide-band coatings provides precision and clarity

Exo barrier lens coating repels water, debris, oil and fog

Environmentally-friendly lead-free glass

